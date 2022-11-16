Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club Bridge game results from the past week Submitted information Nov 16, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO — On Nov. 7, Pat Trenkel and Susan McCoy directed a four and a-half table Howell movement Upgraded Club Championship game. Following are the results.Flight A — 1st, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 2nd, Mary Jo Rode and Ingeborg Dickerson; 3rd, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; and 4th, Richard and Diane Dutton.Flight B — 1st, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; and 2nd Diane O’Dell and Sally Baker.Overall ranking same as section rank.On Nov. 9, Glenora Wright and Mellla-Dee Mayberry directed a five-table Mitchel movement Upgraded Club Championship game. Following are the results.North/South Flight A — 1st, Anita and Erik Hansen; and 2nd, Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright.Flight B — 1st, Anita and Erik Hansen.East/West Flight A — 1st, Philip and Mella-Dee Mayberry; and 2nd, Robert and Diane Dutton.Flight B — 1st, Philip and Mella-Dee Mayberry.Overall rank:Flight A — 1st, Philip and Mella-Dee Mayberry; 2nd, Robert and Diane Dutton; 3rd, Anita and Erik Hansen; and 4th, Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright.Flight B — 1st, Philip and Mella-Dee Mayberry; and 2nd, Anita and Erik Hansen. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Game Upgraded Club Championship Sport Philip Erik Hansen Anita Diane Dutton Flight Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more Jobs Top Jobs Immediate opening for a full time Equipment Operator/field personnel. CDL 17 hrs ago Independent Contractors needed to deliver the newspaper! Do you find Updated 17 hrs ago We are seeking a senior construction inspector in Ontario to Updated 17 hrs ago The Argus Observer is seeking an Outside Sales Representative. If +4 Updated 17 hrs ago
