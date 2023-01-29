Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club Bridge game results from the past week Submitted information Jan 29, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO — The Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club holds games each Monday and Wednesday. Results from the past week follow.On Jan. 23, Patricia Trenkel and David Kaber directed at four and a-half table Howell movement Unit game.Section and Overall Rank are the same and follow.Flight A: 1st and 2nd, tied Winnie Henggeler and Ingeborg Dickerson with Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; 3rd, Diane and Robert Dutton; 4th, Patricia and Fred Trenkel.Flight B: 1st, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 2nd, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld.On Jan. 25, Glenora Wright and Susan McCoy directed a five and a-half table Howell movement Junior Fund game.Section and Overall Rank are the same and follow.Flight A: 1st, Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright; 2nd, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld; 3rd, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; 4th, Erik and Anita Hansen.Flight B: 1st, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld; 2nd, Erik and Anita Hansen; 3rd, Diane O’Dell and Susan McCoy.Flight C: 1st, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld; 2nd, Diane O’Dell and Susan McCoy. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more Jobs Top Jobs Program Assistant This part-time position will provide clerical and administrative Updated 11 hrs ago Independent Contractors needed to deliver the newspaper! Do you find Updated 11 hrs ago
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.