ONTARIO — On Oct. 24, Pat Trenkel and David Kaber directed a five and a-half table Howell movement Club Championship game. Results follow.Flight A – 1st, Ingeborg Dickerson and Mary Jo Rode; 2nd, Beulah Gray and Joyce Whittet; 3rd, Robert and Diane Dutton; 4th, Fred and Patricia Trenkel.Flight B – 1st, Beulah Gray and Joyce Whittett; 2nd, Fred and Patricia Trenkel; tied for 3rd and 4th, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld, Laura Stigle and Dolly Gill.Overall Rank is the same as the Section RankOn Oct. 26, Glenora Wright and Mella-Dee Mayberry directed a five and a-half table Howell movement Unit Charity game. Results follow.Flight A – 1st, Jana Schaffeld and Sharon Wada; 2nd, Ingeborg Dickerson and Mary Judson; tied for 3rd and 4th, Diane O'Dell and Susan McCoy, Robert Dutton and Diane Dutton.Flight B – 1st, Jana Schaffeld and Sharon Wada; 2nd, Diane O'Dell and Susan McCoy; 3rd, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler.Overall Rank is the same as the Section Rank.
