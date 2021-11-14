ONTARIO — Following are results from games hosted by the Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club for the first two weeks of November. The Ontario Bridge Club is part of the American Contract Bridge League.
On Nov. 1, Patricia Trenkel and David Kaber directed a six and a-half table Mitchell movement game. North and South winners in flight A: 1st, Patricia and Fred
Trenkel; 2nd, Hugh and Doris Homan; 3rd, Ingeborg Dickerson and Dolly Gill. Flight B,
1st Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 2nd, Hugh and Doris Homan. In flight C: 1st, Hugh and
Doris Homan. East and West flight A: 1st, Winnie Henggeler and Beverley Kasee; 2nd,
Diane and Bob Dutton; 3rd, Sally Baker and Beulah Gray. Flight B winners: 1st, Sally
Baker and Beulah Gray; 2nd, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler. Flight C winners: 1st, Sally
Baker and Beulah Gray.
On Nov. 3, Glenora Wright and Mella Dee Mayberry directed a five and a-half table Howell movement game. Winners in flight A: 1st, Diane and Bob Dutton; 2nd, Beth
and Dolly Gill; 3rd, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 4th, Diane O’Dell and Mary Judson.
In flight B: 1st, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 2nd, Diane O’Dell and Mary Judson; 3rd,
Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy. Flight C: 1st, Diane O’Dell and Mary Judson; 2nd,
Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy.
On Nov. 8, Patricia Trenkel and Susan McCoy directed a five table Howell movement game. Winners in flight A: 1st, Diane and Robert Dutton; 2nd, Winnie Henggeler and Ineborg Dickerson; 3rd, Billie Willis and Linda Simmons; tied for 4th and 5th, Patricia and Fred Trenkel, and David Kaber and Charlotte Nelson. Flight B: 1st, Billie Willis and Linda Simmons; tied for 2nd and 3rd Patricia Trenkel and David Kaber, and Charlotte Nelson. Flight C: 1st, Billie Willis and Linda Simmons; 2nd, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy.
On Nove. 10, Patricia Trenkel and Mella Dee Mayberry directed a six-table Mitchell Bye Stand Relay movement game. Winners North and South in Flight A: tied for 1st and 2nd, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld, and Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 3rd, Robert and Diane Dutton; 4th, Anita and Erik Hansen. East and West winners in Flight A: 1st, Mella Dee and Philip Mayberry; 2nd, Beverley Kasee and Winnie Henggeler. Flight B: 1st, Mella Dee and Philip Mayberry; 2nd, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber. Flight C: 1st, Diane O’Dell and Susan McCoy.
For more information, phone Susan McCoy at (208) 866-1809.
