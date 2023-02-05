Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club Bridge game results from Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, 2023 Submitted information Feb 5, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO — The Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club hosts two games per week on Monday and Wednesday. Following are results from the past week.On Jan. 30, Patricia Trenkel and Susan McCoy directed a five and a-half table Howell Junior fund game. Results follow.Section and Overall Rank are the same.Flight A: 1st, David Kaber and Joyce Whittet; 2nd, Robert and Diane Dutton, Ingeborg Dickerson and Kris Roberts; 4th, Patricia and Fred Trenkel.Flight B: 1st, David Kaber and Joyce Whittet; 2nd, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 3rd Gerald and Dauna Henggeler.Flight C: 1st, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler; 2nd, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld.On Feb. 1, Glenora Wright and Susan McCoy directed a five and a-half table Howell Education Foundation game. Results follow.Section and Overall Rank are the same.Flight A: 1st, Winnie Henggeler and Mary Judson; tied for 2nd and 3rd, David Kaber and Charlotte Nelson and Laura Stigle and Linda Simmons; 4th, Diane O’Dell and Glenora Wright.Flight B: 1st, Laura Stigle and Linda Simmons; 2nd, Diane O’Dell and Glenora Wright; 3rd, Patricia and Fred Trenkel.Flight C: 1st, Laura Stigle and Linda Simmons; 2nd, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Chemistry Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more Jobs Top Jobs Career Opportunity City of Fruitland is seeking a dynamic, innovative Updated 10 hrs ago Ditch Rider Positions Black Canyon Irrigation is seeking three hardworking Updated 10 hrs ago The New Plymouth School District currently has an opening for Updated 10 hrs ago Program Assistant This part-time position will provide clerical and administrative Updated 10 hrs ago
