ONTARIO — The Ontario Bridge Club hosts two duplicate bridge games each week on Monday and Wednesday. Information follows.
On Aug. 14, David Kaber directed a seven-table Mitchell Unit game with the following results:
ONTARIO — The Ontario Bridge Club hosts two duplicate bridge games each week on Monday and Wednesday. Information follows.
On Aug. 14, David Kaber directed a seven-table Mitchell Unit game with the following results:
Section Rank
North/South
Flight A: 1st, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; 2nd, Diane O’Dell and Joyce Whittet; 3rd, Beulah Gray and Dolly Gill.
Flight B: 1st, Diane O’Dell and Joyce Whittet; 2nd, Beulah Gray and Dolly Gill.
Flight C: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer.
East/West
Flight A: 1st, Diane and Robert Dutton; 2nd, Ingeborg Dickerson and Beverley Kasee; 3rd, Jerry and Dauna Henggeler.
Flight B: 1st, Jerry and Dauna Henggeler; tied for 2nd and 3rd, Linda Simmons and Billie Willis, Mary Judson and Anne Oglevie.
Flight C: tied for 1st and 2nd, Linda Simmons and Billie Willis, Mary Judson and Anne Oglevie.
Overall Rank
Flight A: 1st, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; 2nd, Diane and Robert Dutton; 3rd, Ingeborg Dickerson and Beverley Kasee; 4th, Diane O’Dell and Joyce Whittet; 5th, Jerry and Dauna Henggeler.
Flight B: 1st, Diane O’Del and Joyce Whittet; 2nd, Jerry and Dauna Henggeler; 3rd, Beulah Gray and Dolly Gill; 4th, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld.
Flight C: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer; tied for 2nd and 3rd, Linda Simmons and Billie Willis, Mary Judson and Anne Oglevie.
On Aug. 16, Glenora Wright and David Kaber directed a 5 table Mitchell Unit game with the following results:
Section Rank
Flight A: 1st, Diane O’Dell and Charlotte Nelson; 2nd, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld.
Flight B: 1st, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld.
East/West
Flight A: 1st, Anita and Erik Hansen; 2nd, Ingeborg Dickerson and David Kaber.
Flight B: 1st, Linda Simmons and Billie Willis.
Overall Rank
Flight A: 1st, Diane O’Dell and Charlotte Nelson; 2nd, Anita and Erik Hansen; 3rd Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld; 4th, Ingeborg Dickerson and David Kaber.
Flight B: 1st, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld; 2nd, Laura Stigile and Dolly Gill.
The Ontario Bridge Club plays every Monday afternoon and Wednesday evening. Those who are interested in joining can contact Susan McCoy by phone or text at (208) 866-1809.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.