ONTARIO
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Treasure Valley just received a bunch of new reading material courtesy of Panda Express. The reason: To celebrate the anniversary of the company’s philanthropic efforts with an event dubbed Panda Cares Day.
Chief Executive Officer Dana Castellani shared more about her experience at the event and how the kids reacted to getting new books in an email on Aug. 7.
“The kids had such a good time yesterday. We set the books out in a book fair style: one table for 1st-3rd grade level books; one table for 4th-6th; and one table for our middle school/teen members,” said Castellani. “Many of them also said they had never been to Panda Express, and it was definitely a treat for them.”
“With so many limitations this summer, the biggest one being no transportation and thus no field trips, yesterday’s festivities were a big hit for kids and staff!”
The news release included a statement from Panda Restaurant Group co-founder and co-CEO Dr. Peggy Cherng shared what the event means for the company and the community.
“As a longtime supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation, we’re thrilled to celebrate Panda Cares Day together, and hope that these festivities bring a smile to the students’ faces,” said Cherng. “Children are our future, and it is important that we help them learn and grow with the appropriate resources so they can fulfill their highest possibilities.”
