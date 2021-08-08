ONTARIO — The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, parent organization to BottleDrop, announced a $1,000 donation to Friends of The Owyhee, an Ontario-based nonprofit promoting conservation advocacy, stewardship and responsible recreation in the Owyhee Canyonlands region. The donation, generated through BottleDrop’s Containers for Change program, will be used by the nonprofit to support their ongoing litter removal and recreation promotion efforts in Owyhee Canyon.
“The Bottle Bill is hard at work in every corner of Oregon, keeping our rivers, roadways and special places beautiful for all to enjoy. We’re very excited to support Friends of the Owyhee, whose work helps protect one of Oregon’s special treasures while enhancing people’s access to appreciate it,” said Eric Chambers, director of external relations at the recycling cooperative.
BottleDrop’s Containers for Change program provides Oregonians with an easy way to donate funds from their bottles and cans to excellent nonprofits operating in communities around the state. BottleDrop customers can participate by simply leaving their bag tag stickers off of their Green Bags, and dropping them off at any BottleDrop facility, like the Redemption Center in Ontario, Ore.
“We are excited to use this funding for our efforts in in the Owyhee Canyonlands,” said Tim Davis, executive director of Friends of the Owyhee. “These funds will support our work in the Owyhee Canyon below Lake Owyhee, focusing primarily on cleaning up trash along the river and creating recreation information about the Lower Owyhee to create a better visitor experience.”
BottleDrop customers can visit the Containers for Change page on www.bottledropcenters.com to learn more about the program, and how they can use their beverage containers to support excellent nonprofits, foundations and advocacy organizations in Oregon.
