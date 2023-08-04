Bostocks return for 2 Gospel concerts

Greg and Glenda Bostocks will be performing two concerts in Weiser this month at Cornerstone Assembly of God. The events will both be on Aug. 13, with the first at 10:30 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m. The church is at 515 E. Court St.

WEISER — Having based their ministry in Texas, Utah and Louisiana, Greg and Glenda Bostock have returned home to the Northwest to propel their ministry from their home base in Idaho where it all began. “Blastoff Music Ministries” is proclaiming the hope of Jesus Christ across America and Southeast Asia. There’s never been a greater time to bring encouragement, inspiration and challenge and the Bostocks’ concerts do just that. Their original, inspiring songs and encouraging life stories move people of all ages to find Jesus in these trying times.

The Bostocks will be performing two concerts in Weiser this month at Cornerstone Assembly of God. The events will both be on Aug. 13, with the first at 10:30 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m. The church is at 515 E. Court St.



