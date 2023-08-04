Bostocks return for 2 Gospel concerts

Greg and Glenda Bostocks will be performing two concerts in Weiser this month at Cornerstone Assembly of God. The events will both be on Aug. 13, with the first at 10:30 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m. The church is at 515 E. Court St.
WEISER — Having based their ministry in Texas, Utah and Louisiana, Greg and Glenda Bostock have returned home to the Northwest to propel their ministry from their home base in Idaho where it all began. “Blastoff Music Ministries” is proclaiming the hope of Jesus Christ across America and Southeast Asia. There’s never been a greater time to bring encouragement, inspiration and challenge and the Bostocks’ concerts do just that. Their original, inspiring songs and encouraging life stories move people of all ages to find Jesus in these trying times.
Admission is free, but this ministry is funded through contributions and monthly support. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, donations are tax-deductible!
The Bostocks concerts include original songs and videos that have been used nationally and internationally One of the crowd favorites is songs from the 70’s sung with rewritten lyrics. The couple also are music and video producers and utilize these gifts to share their professional videos of Southeast Asia with an emphasis on Vietnam.
In 1996 they were introduced to Evangelist Dave Roever, a Vietnam veteran severely burned in the war. In 1997 they moved to Fort Worth, Texas to work with his ministry and began traveling to Vietnam. Having a seed planted in their hearts with a special love for the Asian people, they have committed their lives to missions’ work in Southeast Asia. From helping children with basic necessities and educational needs, funding music ministries that produce commercial quality music and educational videos to those who produce Christian educational tools for summer camps and Sunday school programs to numerous denominations. They tour the nations bringing a message of hope and encouragement to people of all walks of life.
