Bookmark contests and virtual animals oh my!; Libraries hold contest to design bookmarks

MALHEUR COUNTY
Ontario Community Library this week announced a contest and program that are underway now through June 1 that are geared toward children. Information follows
Bookmark contest
Malheur County residents and library patrons ages 5 to 18 are invited take part in the Ontario, Nyssa and Vale Library Bookmark Contest that is underway now through June 1.
Participating libraries include: Ontario Community Library, Nyssa Public Library and Emma Humphrey Library in Vale.
The announcement for the contest says “your original drawing could be a winner,” and notes this year’s theme, “reading colors your world.”
Contest forms are available on the websites for all three of the participating libraries and are available at each of the locations.
According to the form, participants can use “pencils, crayon, markers or a combination of these.”
Submission will be judged based on “creativity, use of theme and ability to follow the entry requirements.”
Oregon’s amazing animals
A virtual program that is running now through June 1 allows children to learn about animals “from tiny horses to giant sloths,” according to program’s announcement.
The Amazing Animals program is presented by the Institute for Museum and Library Services and the Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics.
Through this virtual program, participants will learn about Oregon animals “both past and present” through activities and experiments being presented.
“Special children’s activity kits available at the library while supplies last! Stop and get one today,” reads the announcement.
To see for yourself, follow the link on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/486581927/ce9f67deb6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.