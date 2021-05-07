Bookmark contests and virtual animals oh my!; Libraries hold contest to design bookmarks

This screenshot shows one of the animals that can be seen as part of the Amazing Animals program.

MALHEUR COUNTY

Ontario Community Library this week announced a contest and program that are underway now through June 1 that are geared toward children. Information follows

Bookmark contest

Malheur County residents and library patrons ages 5 to 18 are invited take part in the Ontario, Nyssa and Vale Library Bookmark Contest that is underway now through June 1.

Participating libraries include: Ontario Community Library, Nyssa Public Library and Emma Humphrey Library in Vale.

The announcement for the contest says “your original drawing could be a winner,” and notes this year’s theme, “reading colors your world.”

Contest forms are available on the websites for all three of the participating libraries and are available at each of the locations.

According to the form, participants can use “pencils, crayon, markers or a combination of these.”

Submission will be judged based on “creativity, use of theme and ability to follow the entry requirements.”

Oregon’s amazing animals

A virtual program that is running now through June 1 allows children to learn about animals “from tiny horses to giant sloths,” according to program’s announcement.

The Amazing Animals program is presented by the Institute for Museum and Library Services and the Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics.

Through this virtual program, participants will learn about Oregon animals “both past and present” through activities and experiments being presented.

“Special children’s activity kits available at the library while supplies last! Stop and get one today,” reads the announcement.

To see for yourself, follow the link on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/486581927/ce9f67deb6.

