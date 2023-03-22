Board shares appreciation for classified staff

SPED Instructional Assistant Suzan Aljawher, right, smiles as Ontario Middle School Principal Lisa Longoria introduces her as the school’s classified employee of the year. Aljawher and 11 other classified staff from throughout the Ontario School District were recognized during the Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday. Aljawher told the newspaper that she and her family immigrated to the United States eight years ago through a refugee program, and has worked at Ontario School District for the past two years. Those who attended the meeting with her as a show of support for her accomplishment were Alex Hadi and Zahra Aldelay.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — During its meeting on Monday, Ontario School Board of Directors got to celebrate classified staff with 12 being named as those who were standout among their peers during the 2022-23 school year.

Information follows of those who were honored and some of the comments mentioned about them by various officials who introduced them to the board.



