Board shares appreciation for classified staff

SPED Instructional Assistant Suzan Aljawher, right, smiles as Ontario Middle School Principal Lisa Longoria introduces her as the school’s classified employee of the year. Aljawher and 11 other classified staff from throughout the Ontario School District were recognized during the Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday. Aljawher told the newspaper that she and her family immigrated to the United States eight years ago through a refugee program, and has worked at Ontario School District for the past two years. Those who attended the meeting with her as a show of support for her accomplishment were Alex Hadi and Zahra Aldelay.
ONTARIO — During its meeting on Monday, Ontario School Board of Directors got to celebrate classified staff with 12 being named as those who were standout among their peers during the 2022-23 school year.
Information follows of those who were honored and some of the comments mentioned about them by various officials who introduced them to the board.
• Lauri Price, OHS Book Keeper: is described as the “glue that keeps the school together,” someone who is always positive and brightens the day, and “our own personal Google for OHS.”
• Dee Obray, Custodian (Maintenance Department honoree): is described as someone whose “willingness to help is second to none,” who is willing to come in early and stay late, keeping a positive attitude all the while.
• Chelsie Naillon, SPED Instructional Assistant Alameda: is described as someone who the students love who is a “fantastic intervention teacher.” “To say we have been blessed to have her would be an understatment,” said Principal Andrea Buchholz.
• Delia Juarez, Technology Specialist (Technology Department honoree): is described as an “outstanding” informational technology employee who thrives and excels, is diligent, and cheerfully assists.
• Javier Arciga, Transportation Manager (Transportation Department honoree): is described as a “huge asset,” who shows up every day with a positive attitude and offers great support to the drivers.
• Bill Downing, Nutrition Services Warehouseman (Nutrition Department honoree): is described as a very valuable employee who “pretty much does whatever we need,” and is “truly a team player.”
• Joshua Tolman, Pioneer SPED Instructional Assistant: is described as an exemplary employee who is highly respected, and “always ready to pitch in and help in any situation,” never turning down an opportunity to help the kids.
• Sabrina Stanton, May Roberts Instructional Assistant: is described as someone who encourages students struggling with reading, models team work and is a true leader, stepping into a leadership role when she didn’t have to.
• Jill Vermeer, Cairo SPED Instructional Assistant: is described as having a kind heart and someone who is always willing to go the extra mile, with her highest priority “to serve needs of Cairo students.”
• Suzan Aljawher, OMS SPED Instructional Assistant: is described as a great support for students, who adapts willingly, builds relationships with students and staff and makes a point to understand what teachers are teaching so she can help students later.
• Jennifer Vian, Aiken SPED Instructional Assistant: is described as creative with “a heart of gold,” who shares “daily amazingness” with both students and staff, supporting academics and the arts.
• Tauni Thode, OHS Secretary was among those appreciated during the meeting; however, information about Thode was not shared during the meeting. Taryn Smith, public relations and communications coordinator for the district, confirmed Tuesday morning that Thode recently resigned.
