Blogger's recipe adds spice to typical potato salad season

Potato salad season is here and this zesty Chile Cumin Potato Taco Salad from Kathy Hester's food blog, Healthy Slow Cooking, is perfect as a main entree for lunch or dinner. Packed with bold and spicy flavors, this spud salad makes for an unforgettable dish brimming with Mexican-inspired ingredients. Idaho® potatoes are tossed in a cumin-ancho chile sauce and combined with fresh romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes and cooked corn kernels. Drizzle a bright ancho vinaigrette over the salad as a finishing touch. Pro tip: After removing the potatoes from the oven and tossing them with the ancho chile sauce and cumin, put them back into the oven for an additional five minutes. This will allow them to fully absorb the seasonings and develop a golden-brown color.
Chile Cumin Potato Taco Salad
Yield: 4
Potato salad does not need to be constrained to old-fashioned recipes, though I agree that they are delicious. The folllowing recipe takes it beyond the potato, egg, and mayo base, to the main flavor of a taco salad.
Potatoes are filling, full of vitamins and minerals, and the main feature in this filling summer salad.
Ingredients
Ancho Chile Sauce
• 3/4 cup water
• 2 dried ancho chilies, stems removed and seeded
• 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
• ½ tablespoon brown or piloncillo sugar
• ½ teaspoon salt
Chile Cumin Potatoes
• 24 ounces small tri-color Idaho® potatoes quartered, unless smaller than 1/2” (about 4 cups chopped or halved)
• 2 tablespoon olive oil
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 batch ancho chile sauce
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
Salads
• 8 cups chopped romaine lettuce
• 4 cups chopped tomatoes
• 4 cups cooked corn kernels
Ancho Vinaigrette (Makes about 1 cup)
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
• 3 tablespoons vegan mayonnaise
• 1 tablespoon ancho chili sauce
• 1/2 lime, juiced (about 1 tablespoon)
Directions
1. Add the water and chilies to the water and heat on the stove (or sauté in your Instant Pot) until reconstituted.
2. Add to a small blender or food processor with lime juice, sugar, and salt. Blend until smooth.
3. Preheat oven to 450°F (if you have convection preheat to 400°F). Toss the potatoes with olive oil and salt. Place on a baking sheet and cook for 15 minutes, or until about 3/4 of the way done. Turn oven down to 350°F.
4. Remove potatoes from oven and place in mixing bowl. Add 3 tablespoons ancho chile sauce and the ground cumin. Toss until well combined. Put the potatoes back on the baking sheet and bake 5 minutes more. Remove from oven.
5. Divide the salad ingredients between 4 plates and top each with 1/4 of the Chile Cumin Potatoes.
6. Place all the vinaigrette ingredients in a mason jar. Put the lid on and shake until emulsified and well blended.
7. Drizzle vinaigrette over salads and serve.
