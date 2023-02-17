Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church readies for Lenten season

The exterior of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Ontario is pictured in May of 2016 when a blessing and dedication was held for the renovations of the house of worship. The church will mark the beginning of the Lenten season on Wednesday, with four Ash Wednesday Masses, and with the start of a fish fry every Friday night from Feb. 24 through March 31.

 Leslie Thompson, file | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Those wanting to attend Mass for the first day of the Lenten season can do so at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The church will hold four Masses for Ash Wednesday; those will be at 7 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Ash Wednesday is the first day of the six-week Lenten season leading up to Easter Sunday, which falls on April 9 this year.



Tags

Load comments