Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church readies for Lenten season

The exterior of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Ontario is pictured in May of 2016 when a blessing and dedication was held for the renovations of the house of worship. The church will mark the beginning of the Lenten season on Wednesday, with four Ash Wednesday Masses, and with the start of a fish fry every Friday night from Feb. 24 through March 31.
ONTARIO — Those wanting to attend Mass for the first day of the Lenten season can do so at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The church will hold four Masses for Ash Wednesday; those will be at 7 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Ash Wednesday is the first day of the six-week Lenten season leading up to Easter Sunday, which falls on April 9 this year.
Attendees of Catholic Ash Wednesday masses get marked with ashes in a cross on their forehead. The day of Ashes, is a day of repentance, and the ashes are said to symbolize a person’s devotion to Jesus Christ as well as grief and mourning for their sins.
During Lent, Christians usually give up their favorite things and practice fasting, with Catholics age 15-64 fasting from red or white meat on Ash Wednesday and Fridays. That fasting is where the tradition for fish fry Fridays began.
Knights of Columbus will continue the tradition on Friday this year, beginning Feb. 24 and going through March 31. Those meals will be served from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Father Kirkpatrick Center at the church. The cost will be $15 per person, or $40 per family (which does not include adult children).
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church is at 829 S.W. Second Ave.
