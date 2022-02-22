Idaho Potato Commission
This Birria Baked Potato recipe from Food Blogger Derek Wolf, is straight up fire, and the perfect meal to impress a massive amount of friends. Braised beef short rib simmering in chile paste and beef broth until falling off the bone is married to a campfire baked Idaho Potato. Covered with cheese, red onions and cilantro, you know this is a party!.
See recipe below:
Braising to make Birria
We are going to start by making our chili paste! Adding into our heated dutch oven, we will sear off a myriad of chiles along with some garlic cloves. Getting the chiles charred will help release all of their flavors, then we will simmer them in water to rehydrate. Once they are rehydrated, we will add them to a food processor and blend up to get that beautiful dark red chili paste.
Next, we will season out beef short ribs and sear them off on all sides. This is an important step that you do not want to miss as searing off the beef will really help to give a better texture at the end. Once they are all seared, we will add the beef to the dutch oven along with the chili paste and everything else needed for braising. Close the lid and let the beef simmer over the heat until the meat is falling off the bone and ready to be shredded. This can take anywhere from 3.5-4.5 hours! So be ready to stoke your fire and keep the heat going.
Baking the Idaho Potatoes
As the beef is simmering, we are going to make our Idaho Potatoes. Grab 3-4 russet potatoes and poke holes into them with a fork. Wrap them up tightly in foil and place them on the outer edges of the flames to slowly roast until they become tender. Make sure to rotate them every 7-10 minutes in order to get an even cook on the potatoes. Once the potatoes begin to get soft (about 1-1.5 hours), pull them off and let them stay warm until ready to serve. Once the potatoes and beef are ready, it is time to start making some Birria Baked Potatoes!
Making the Birria Baked Potato
When the beef is done, pull it off and discard any bones, cinnamon sticks or bay leaves. Separate the meat from the sauce, then strain the sauce in order to have a consomme. Save this consomme for later. Shredded your beef and begin prepping your potatoes. We are going to drizzle some melted butter over the top of the potatoes and season with salt, pepper and garlic. Break open those perfect Idaho Baked Potatoes and fill it with some shredded cheese, melted butter, birria cheese, drizzle of consomme, chopped red onions and chopped cilantro. Serve your Birria Baked Potatoes with a side of the consomme and enjoy! Cheers!
Ingredients
Potato
• 3 Idaho russet potatoes, washed & whole
• 1/4 cup melted butter, unsalted
• 1.5 tablespoon kosher salt
• 1 tablespoon black pepper
• 1 tablespoon garlic powder
Meat
• 5-6 bone-in short ribs
• 1.5 tablespoon kosher salt
• 1 tablespoon black pepper
• 1 tablespoon garlic powder
• 1 tablespoon canola oil
Chiles
• 3 ancho chiles, stemmed & seeded
• 3 guajillo chiles, stemmed & seeded
• 2 chipotle chiles, stemmed & seeded
• 8-10 garlic cloves
• 2 cups of Water
Braising
• 3 to 4 cups beef bone broth
• 1/2 white onion, sliced
Braising Seasoning
• 1.5 tablespoons mexican oregano
• 2 tablespoons black pepper
• 1 tablespoons sea salt
• 2 cinnamon sticks
• 2 bay leaves
Toppings
• 1/2 cup red onions, chopped
• 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
• 1/2 cup cheddar cheese
Directions
• Preheat your fire to medium high temperature (around 375F). Add a dutch oven over the fire to preheat for 3-4 minutes.
• Add your chiles and garlic to your dutch oven and let char for 30-45 seconds per side. Once charred, add your water to the skillet and let simmer over the fire for 7-8 minutes. Once simmered, pull out the chiles and garlic and dispose of the excess water. Add your chiles & garlic to a food processor along with all the ingredients for the seasoning. Add 2-3 tablespoons of water to the blender and blend until completely smooth. Pour your paste into a bowl.
• Add your short ribs to a bowl or place and liberally season with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Place your cleaned dutch oven over the fire and sear off each side of the beef until browned. Do this in batches if needed. Finally, add all your short ribs to the dutch oven along with the chile paste, beef bone broth, sliced onions and all of the braising seasonings. Cover the dutch oven and let simmer over medium high heat until the beef is fork tender (about 3.5-4.5 hours). Make sure to skim the top of the sauce of fat as needed.
• As the beef simmers, grab 3 Idaho Russet Potatoes and poke holes in them with a fork. Wrap them tightly in foil, and place them just on the outskirts of the fire to roast. Rotate these potatoes every 5-7 minutes and cook until they are completely softened (about 1-1.5 hours). Once the potatoes are done, pull off and keep warm until ready.
• Once the beef is tender, pull it off, dispose of the bones, bay leaves and cinnamon sticks. Strain your braising sauce from the meat until it is a clean consomme. Add the consumme to a new bowl. Begin to shred your beef.
• Take your potatoes and place in a bowl. Drizzle your melted butter over the top and seasoning with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Mix and toss until the outside skin is well coated in the seasoning. Place the potatoes onto a plate and slice them open to begin filling them.
• Begin by adding a handful of cheddar cheese and then a light drizzle of melted butter, if you like. Top the cheese with some of the shredded birria beef, add a spoonful of the consomme, then finish with chopped red onions and chopped cilantro. Serve the potatoes with more consomme on the side and enjoy!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.