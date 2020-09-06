PARMA
Cars parked aimed at an outdoor screen, the sound of composer Ludwig Göransson’s warping film score wafting through open car windows against the backdrop of a night sky can only mean one thing: a sneak preview of “Tenet” happened on Wednesday night at the Parma Motor-Vu drive in theater.
Director Christopher Nolan’s time-inversion science fiction epic is finally hitting theaters. Due to the ongoing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film’s release had been delayed by distributor Warner Bros. from its original release date of July 17 to Aug. 12 before finally settling on Sept. 3. The film already debuted internationally on Aug. 26 and, according to film gross tracking website, Box Office Mojo, has garnered over $53 million so far from foreign markets.
The Argus was at Parma Motor-Vu to attend the premiere and in so doing learned from owner and operator, Susan Haaheim about how film-goers need to be aware of the features of their vehicles and how those features can impact the viewing experience for other viewers.
This reporter arrived in a newer vehicle and did not know that the fog lights do not automatically go off if the car’s radio is in use.
Thanks to Haaheim for providing two pieces of cardboard to tape over the lights during the feature so the bottom of the screen was not washed out by the vehicle’s beams. This task had to be completed during the “Wonder Woman 1984” preview.
“Today’s cars aren’t made for the drive-in,” said Haaheim.
For anyone wanting to catch a movie at a drive-in theater with a newer car that enables park lights when you turn on the radio, it’s important to review the owner’s manual to know how to douse the vehicle’s lights or simply bring some kind of covering to prevent the excess light from hitting the screen.
The premiere did attract some film patrons, but Haaheim said that because the Motor-Vu has only been open on weekends for the summer, most people weren’t not aware of the special engagement for “Tenet.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.