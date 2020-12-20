Bennetts celebrate 50 years of marriage this month

Paul and Marilyn (Brown) Bennett

Paul and Marilyn (Brown) Bennett, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and formerly of Ontario, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this month. The couple was married Dec. 19, 1970 in Ontario. The couple have two daughters, Tiffany (Bennett) Cooper, and Lisha Bennett, both of North Carolina, and two grandchildren.

Tags

Load comments