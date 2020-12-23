Michael and Ann (Cameron) Bell, of Ontario, celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this month. They were married on Dec. 26, 1970 in the Owyhee Ward Building in Adrian. Ann is an active housewife, mother and grandmother, and Michael retired from farming and Woodgrain Millwork. The couple have six children: Trisha Thomson, of Weiser; Veda Bell, of Ontario; Darin Bell, of Ontario; Lydia Fry, of Kuna; Gina Copeland, of Kuna; and Denton Bell, of Eugene. They also have 19 grandchildren. They will be celebrating the occasion during a private gathering with family on Dec. 26. Due to COVID-19, people are asked not to visit, but rather to call, mail or drop off best wishes, but no gifts.
Bell's celebrate 50th wedding anniversary this month
