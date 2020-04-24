FRUITLAND — Prior to the closure of Fruitland schools in the wake of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Fruitland High School’s FFA Chapter students sowed the seeds for the chapter’s annual Mother’s Day flower basket sale. After it was announced that schools would close, advisor Mike Tesnohlidek picked up where these students had no choice but to leave off.
With the help of a fellow agriculture teacher and school maintenance staff members Dan Johnson and Doug Daws, Tesnohlidek has been able to keep the flower baskets watered and prepared for the sale. He detailed the challenge to the Argus via email on April 22.
“The Botany classes got all the baskets prepared prior to spring break and the closure,” said Tesnohlidek. “We were able to get them planted early enough and were lucky enough to get them all on automatic watering and cruise control the day before the closure.”
Normally, students would water and rotate baskets as part of their curriculum. The students prepare a lot of baskets, according to Tesnohlidek.
“We have over 1,300 baskets along with 36 bigger baskets for downtown Fruitland. The city baskets are scheduled to go up Mother’s Day week.”
Tesnohlidek expressed his appreciation to the Fruitland School District for allowing the sale to move forward.
“This funds our program for the year so we don’t have to run fundraisers all year long. It is essential for us to have this event as it pays for all the students FFA activities on the local, district, state and national levels. With around 300 members, four teams that competed at Nationals last year and all the activities we try to do for our members and the community, it would be hard to be as successful without the funding that this sale brings in.”
As for measuring how much work he put in, Tesnohlidek said his sore muscles indicate a high amount of it.
“It’s a real shoulder workout!”
He also expressed appreciation for parents, community and other supporters for helping spread the word on social media.
In previous years, the baskets were sold for $30 each, but as COVID-related closures continue to impact the economy the baskets will be available for just $20 apiece.
“The economy is tough for everyone, we have had FFA activities canceled so we won’t need as much financial support to run our program, and everyone could use a good deal in times like these! All baskets were designed and planted by the Botany classes as part of their curriculum, and all proceeds will go toward FFA members’ activities.”
No students will be involved on the day of the sale, as they are not even permitted on campus per the District. Tesnohlidek advises participants to adhere to social distancing, such as avoiding touching baskets until committing to buying one.
Sales are by cash or check only.
