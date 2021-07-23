ONTARIO — Two local Baptist Churches have organized a Gospel concert on the evening of July 29. The concert will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at Beck-Kiwanis Park.

The concert will feature a singing group from the West Coast Baptist Bible College in Lancaster, California. The group is being hosted by the New Hope Baptist Church in Ontario and the Oregon Trail Baptist Church in Vale.

The park is at 455 N.W. Eighth Ave.

Tags

Load comments