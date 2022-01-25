This indulgent fully loaded Bacon Cheese Burger Twice-Baked Idaho® Potatoes recipe is an entire meal unto itself. Seasoned ground beef, melted shredded cheese, sour cream, barbecue sauce, crumbled bacon, and green onions on a steaming twice-baked Idaho® Russet.
The following is a recipe for Bacon Cheese Burger Twice-Baked Idaho® Potatoes via the Idaho Potato Commission.
Ingredients
• 4 Idaho® Russet Potatoes
• 1/2 cup melted butter
• 1 cup sour cream
• 1 1/3 cups shredded Colby-Jack Cheese, divided
• 1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic
• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• 1 pound Beef, ground, regular, cooked, baked, well done
• 1/2 cup barbecue sauce
• 6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
• 2 medium green onions, sliced
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Step 2
Scrub Idaho® Russet Potatoes until clean and dry them. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 1 hour, or until potatoes are cooked through. Remove from oven and place on a wire rack to cool slightly. Lower oven temperature to 375 degrees F.
Step 3
Cut potatoes lengthwise about 3/4 of the way through, leaving them attached on the bottom. Scrape the insides of potatoes with a spoon into a large mixing bowl. Add butter, sour cream, 1 cup of cheese, garlic, salt and pepper. Mash together or whip with an electric mixer.
Step 4
Spoon filling into potato shells and place on a baking sheet. Toss cooked ground beef with barbecue sauce and spoon equally over potatoes. Sprinkle each potato with remaining cheese, bacon, and green onions.
Step 5
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until potatoes are heated through and cheese is melted. Serve.
