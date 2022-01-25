Bacon Cheese Burger Twice-Baked
Photo courtesy of Idaho Potato Commission

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

This indulgent fully loaded Bacon Cheese Burger Twice-Baked Idaho® Potatoes recipe is an entire meal unto itself. Seasoned ground beef, melted shredded cheese, sour cream, barbecue sauce, crumbled bacon, and green onions on a steaming twice-baked Idaho® Russet.

The following is a recipe for Bacon Cheese Burger Twice-Baked Idaho® Potatoes via the Idaho Potato Commission.

Ingredients

• 4 Idaho® Russet Potatoes

• 1/2 cup melted butter

• 1 cup sour cream

• 1 1/3 cups shredded Colby-Jack Cheese, divided

• 1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1 pound Beef, ground, regular, cooked, baked, well done

• 1/2 cup barbecue sauce

• 6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

• 2 medium green onions, sliced

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Step 2

Scrub Idaho® Russet Potatoes until clean and dry them. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 1 hour, or until potatoes are cooked through. Remove from oven and place on a wire rack to cool slightly. Lower oven temperature to 375 degrees F.

Step 3

Cut potatoes lengthwise about 3/4 of the way through, leaving them attached on the bottom. Scrape the insides of potatoes with a spoon into a large mixing bowl. Add butter, sour cream, 1 cup of cheese, garlic, salt and pepper. Mash together or whip with an electric mixer.

Step 4

Spoon filling into potato shells and place on a baking sheet. Toss cooked ground beef with barbecue sauce and spoon equally over potatoes. Sprinkle each potato with remaining cheese, bacon, and green onions.

Step 5

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until potatoes are heated through and cheese is melted. Serve.

Tags

Load comments