Whether you’re dreading the first day of school or counting the hours till the school bus rounds the corner, it’s an extremely busy time of year.
One way to stay ahead of the curve is by meal-planning. The Idaho Potato Commission has an awesome collection of recipes that are kid-friendly and sophisticated enough for adults – let’s face it, we need to eat healthy to keep up with the kids.
Potatoes are one of the most versatile vegetables in the produce department so no matter what you’re in the mood for, potatoes will probably star as a main ingredient.
1.In a slow cooker, combine the chicken, enchilada sauce, onion, green chilies, and garlic powder. Cook on low heat for 6-8 hours or on high for 4. Remove the chicken to a cutting board and use two forks to shred it. Return to the slow cooker and keep warm.
2.Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Wash and dry the potatoes. Place the potatoes on a baking sheet. Poke all over with a fork then drizzle with olive oil to coat on all sides. Sprinkle with Kosher salt. Use tongs to transfer the potatoes directly to the rack in the oven. Bake until fork tender, about 45 minutes to 1 hour.
3.When the potatoes are done, remove them from the oven. Place a long slit down the center of each potato and use your fingers to pinch it together and get the potato to fan out. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Butter if desired. Top each potato with chicken, chopped avocado, cheese, sour cream, and cilantro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.