Whether you’re dreading the first day of school or counting the hours till the school bus rounds the corner, it’s an extremely busy time of year.

One way to stay ahead of the curve is by meal-planning. The Idaho Potato Commission has an awesome collection of recipes that are kid-friendly and sophisticated enough for adults – let’s face it, we need to eat healthy to keep up with the kids.

Potatoes are one of the most versatile vegetables in the produce department so no matter what you’re in the mood for, potatoes will probably star as a main ingredient.

Following is a recipe for Chicken Enchilada Stuffed Baked Idaho Potatoes from the Idaho Potato Commission via Courtney Rowland, Food Blogger:

Ingredients:

• 4 large Idaho® Russet potatoes

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• Kosher salt

• 1 pound chicken breasts

• 1 (15 ounces) can red enchilada sauce

• 1 small yellow onion, sliced thin

• 1 can green chilies

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

• 2 avocados, peeled and chopped

• 1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese

• Sour cream (for topping)

• Cilantro (for topping)

Directions:

1.In a slow cooker, combine the chicken, enchilada sauce, onion, green chilies, and garlic powder. Cook on low heat for 6-8 hours or on high for 4. Remove the chicken to a cutting board and use two forks to shred it. Return to the slow cooker and keep warm.

2.Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Wash and dry the potatoes. Place the potatoes on a baking sheet. Poke all over with a fork then drizzle with olive oil to coat on all sides. Sprinkle with Kosher salt. Use tongs to transfer the potatoes directly to the rack in the oven. Bake until fork tender, about 45 minutes to 1 hour.

3.When the potatoes are done, remove them from the oven. Place a long slit down the center of each potato and use your fingers to pinch it together and get the potato to fan out. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Butter if desired. Top each potato with chicken, chopped avocado, cheese, sour cream, and cilantro.

