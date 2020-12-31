Australia calls the world to proclaim to participate in Sunrise Prayer Relay on Friday

UNANDERRA, Australia
Australia Christian prayer leaders invite their brothers and sisters in Christ, prayer groups, prayer networks and churches to join with them all over the world to pray at sunrise on New Year's Day 2021 at a public location such as a hill, lookout or landmark in your city or town. This year our focus is to proclaim Jesus is Lord. Over the last six years we have had registrations from 70 different countries including USA, South Africa, Namibia, Pakistan, Japan, United Kingdom, Fiji, Vanuatu, New Zealand, and Australia.
Warwick Marsh a prayer & family advocate in Australia said, "Psalm 5:3 says, 'In the morning, LORD, you hear my voice; in the morning I lay my requests before you and wait expectantly.' So, in the morning let us pray for revival and transformation for our respective nations according to 2 Chronicles 7:14. Let us all also pray for a great harvest of souls for the Lord Jesus Christ. In the USA there is a strong need to pray for the integrity of the recently held election and a proper process of investigation for all concerned that the truth will be told. Pray that 'what has been whispered in secret will be shouted from the housetops,' because as it says in Proverbs 13:34, 'Righteousness exalts a nation, But sin is a reproach to any people.'"
Marsh continued, "During this Sunrise Prayer Relay we are circling the globe with prayer, praise and worship and surrendering our lives to Jesus Christ for the glory of God. Paul the apostle says in Philippians 2:10,11. 'That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and of those under the earth, and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.' Use the prayer resources on the website and social media and register your location at: www.sunriseprayerrelay.com. Our prayer is that with your help, this worldwide Prayer and Praise Relay will go viral."
Pat Steele, a Youth for Christ missionary in Australia, said, "We encourage you to pray the Lord's Prayer together aloud as the sun rises and make a declaration that Jesus Christ is Lord of your life, your family, your region and your nation. At your location we encourage you to include praise and worship, prayers, and scripture readings. We suggest 30 minutes, but you can pray for longer. You could even take communion, shine a torch, or light a candle. What you do for your sunrise celebration is up to you."
Participants are urged to share photos and videos from their location on social media. Use the hashtag: #sunriseprayerrelay
