PARMA — The annual Parma Art Guild / OFBD Art Show is coming soon. All artists are invited to show their work during the show. There is a limit of three paintings or drawings, which have not been shown before and that are framed or matted and ready to hang.
Entries will be accepted at the Community House, 305 E. Bates, in Parma, on June 11 at 10 a.m.
There is no charge to participate.
Local artist Frank Tuning, will be judging the art at 1 p.m. Friday, and will offer a critique afterward.
The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 12, and artists will need to pick up their entries at 5 p.m.
There will be a kids’ crafts table set up during the show.
For more information, contact Kaye Gyllenskog at (208) 674-1181.
