WEISER - Four County Art Guild is partnering with Marbella Pottery Painting, Mosaics, Wine and Microbrews for an art event on Saturday. It will be held at Marbella’s, 36 W Court St.

There will be a wine tasting and members of the Art Guild will be showing and selling their art.



