PAYETTE — The June gathering for Treasure Valley Connection (formerly Ladies Night Out) is Tuesday. It includes a meal and program and will be at Erika’s Kitchen, 1630 Third Ave. S. The program begins at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone interested is welcome to attend the monthly gatherings. The cost is $14 per person.

On Tuesday, Beth Seamans, of Fruitland, will be showing some of her artwork and discussing area groups that support painting. She laughingly calls her presentation “If You Stand Still Long Enough, You Might Get Painted!”

Vocalist Bess Marie Sheets, of Weiser, will be singing some favorites.

Inspirational speaker, Nicole Morgan, of Eagle, shares about her work with people

who have developmental disabilities. She calls her talk “The Domino Effect.”

Reservations should be made by phoning or texting Wanda at (208) 739-5030

by Monday.

The July 12 meeting will feature Luzettas Floral, of Vale, with summer decorating and gift giving ideas. Elaine Oostra will present the inspirational talk she calls “From Generation to Generation” and Kay Drerup, of Fruitland, will share vocal music with the group.

On Aug. 9, guest speaker, Paula Abbott from Dallas, Texas is expected to join.

Treasure Valley Connection is associated with Stonecroft Ministries International with similar groups meeting monthly in America as well as foreign nations.



