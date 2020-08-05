SALT LAKE CITY — Local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University.

Following is a list of students from the Western Treasure Valley and their respective degrees.

• Jaime Taylor, of Ontario, received a Master of Business Administration, Healthcare Management;

• Janelle Jennings, of Ontario, received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing;

• Serene Hooper, of Ontario, received a Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; and

• Cirbi Morrison, of Vale, received a Master of Arts in Teaching, Elementary Education (K-8).

Tags

Load comments