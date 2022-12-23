Are you ready for cold, snow and ice?

AAA experts say the best advice is to stay home during a winter weather event. However, if you need to head out, check the latest forecasts, and visit TripCheck.com or call 511 for the latest road conditions and incident information, especially if driving over mountain passes.

 AAA Oregon

PORTLAND – With snow, ice and record-cold temperatures expected for the Portland area and much of Oregon, AAA Oregon/Idaho urges drivers to be prepared for winter driving conditions.

The National Weather Service in Portland says the forecast looks increasingly wintry for even lower elevations of northwest Oregon as cold air moves in ahead of the Christmas weekend, just in time for one of the busiest holiday travel days of the year.



