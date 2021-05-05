Application deadline nears for 2021 college scholarships

ONTARIO
Applications for Oregon Music Hall of Fame’s college scholarship program are now available, and the deadline to submit them is May 15.
Each applicant should be a student studying music and graduating spring of 2021 from an Oregon High School and continuing to college in the fall of 2021 with a major or minor in music. The Oregon Music Hall of Fame strives to inspire the continuing higher musical education by offering assistance with college expenses, so that these music students may aspire to a higher level of performance and success in their field of interest.
For 2021, there will be four $2,500 scholarships, up from the usual $1,000.
Winners from 2020 include:
Taylor Youn, cello, Lakeridge High School;
Nicholas Weathers, clarinet, McNary High School, Keizer;
Avery Hsieh, violin, Corvallis High School; and
Isabella Morill, piano/French horn/composition Warrenton High School.
Applications are available online at http://www.omhof.org. For more information, email info@omhof.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.