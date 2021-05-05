Application deadline nears for 2021 college scholarships

The Ontario High School Concert Band spent the day on Feb. 6, 2020, at the Wind Band Clinic at Boise State University, participating in clinics. Oregon high school students studying music and graduating in spring of 2021 and continuing to college this fall with a major or minor in music can apply for one of four $2,500 scholarships from the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.

 Photo courtesy of Ontario School District

ONTARIO

Applications for Oregon Music Hall of Fame’s college scholarship program are now available, and the deadline to submit them is May 15.

Each applicant should be a student studying music and graduating spring of 2021 from an Oregon High School and continuing to college in the fall of 2021 with a major or minor in music. The Oregon Music Hall of Fame strives to inspire the continuing higher musical education by offering assistance with college expenses, so that these music students may aspire to a higher level of performance and success in their field of interest.

For 2021, there will be four $2,500 scholarships, up from the usual $1,000.

Winners from 2020 include:

Taylor Youn, cello, Lakeridge High School;

Nicholas Weathers, clarinet, McNary High School, Keizer;

Avery Hsieh, violin, Corvallis High School; and

Isabella Morill, piano/French horn/composition Warrenton High School.

Applications are available online at http://www.omhof.org. For more information, email info@omhof.org.

Tags

Load comments