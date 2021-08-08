VALE — Drexel H. Foundation will roll out its 25th annual August Art Camp Monday through Wednesday at the historic Rex Theater in Vale. As always, the camp is free and is open to anyone age 4 to 18, with workshops slated from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Youth will learn about performing, visual and film art during the camp, which will culminate with an all ages talent show on Thursday evening.
The talent show will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. There is no fee to enter. The only requirements are family appropriate acts, pre-registration (signed by guardian), and attendance at the dress rehearsal on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.
The talent competition will be split into four age categories: 4-11, 12-14, 15-19 and 20 and older. The first-place winner in each category wins $100 cash as well as prizes. And each contestant will get a grocery sack full of prizes and gift certificates or coupons.
To register, visit www.thedrexelfoundation.org and click on the annual talent show tab, or pick up a slip at the dress rehearsal on Wednesday.
Every year, since 1995 the foundation began the free art camp, local artist get involved in leading and teaching the youth. Many citizens are involved in the Drexel programs, working as volunteers, giving donations, helping with restoration, or just bringing their children to events.
“We are excited about this in person event. Last year, we distributed take home kits, but working together to create art is so much more fun. We will follow the guidelines of the Oregon Health Authority, and all protocols, such as masks and social distancing,” said SandiJean Fuson in the news release.
She added her gratitude to those businesses and individuals who donate to the events.
Since 1995, The Drexel H. Foundation has had a Talent Show Hall of Fame trophy showing all the winners over the years; which names the first-place winners by youth to adult category by year. Next week, residents will find out who gets added to the list next.
Workshops on Monday include children’s theater, jewelry making, sidewalk chalk art and pop art. Tuesday, participants can learn dance, animation, puppet making and how to make wearable art. Wednesdays workshops include juggle sticks, painting huge cows for a community art project, collage art and musical instruments. Other quick art activities are also planned.
More information about the event or volunteering is available online at www.thedrexelfoundation.org or by contacting Kelsey Tolman or Fuson at (541) 473-3470, or by mail at 301 A St. E Suite F, Vale OR 97918.
The theater is at 240 A St. W in Vale.
