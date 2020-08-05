ADRIAN — Norman Johnson, of Adrian, recently enrolled in the American Angus Association® whole-herd reporting system MaternalPlus® as a commitment to making genetic improvements in lifetime cow herd productivity. Breeders participating in MaternalPlus are keenly focused to better evaluate herd reproductive performance, the number one profit driver in the cow-calf industry.
MaternalPlus is a voluntary, inventory-based reporting system that collects additional reproductive trait data to provide Angus breeders and their customers the information they need to make effective selection decisions. To date, more than 100 breeders have completed MaternalPlus enrollment.
The program allows producers to capture cow herd and reproductive performance data, gain faster access to preweaning EPDs as a selection tool, characterize females through heifer pregnancy EPDs tied directly to herd genetics, expand new trait development for Angus reproductive and longevity measures, and streamline their ability to track heifer and cow reproductive records through AAA Login.
