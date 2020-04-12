“An auspicious day,” is how we named our conversation around the coffee table at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida leading up to this article. For two old friends would meet again under what would become “historic” circumstances. The first gentleman, a son of a prestigious military father and a mother whose cousin was a Chief Justice of the United States. The second gentleman, a son of an emigrant French/Welsh father, and a mother from an Italian noble family.
Before the auspicious day of April 12, gentleman No. 1 taught a class that No. 2 took, and they both were involved in the Mexican-American War.
Yes, I am talking about Brigadier General Robert Anderson, Union Army, and General P. G. T. Beauregard, Confederate Army, and that day of April 12, 1861, was the Battle of Fort Sumpter and the beginning of the American Civil War.
Shortly after Abraham Lincoln’s election, Major Robert Anderson was placed in command of two garrisons, Fort Moultrie and Fort Sumpter in Charleston, South Carolina’s harbor, South Carolina just seceded from the USA, and by February of 1861, six more states also seceded and they all then formed together as the Confederate States of America. Fort Sumpter dominated the entrance to Charleston and was staffed only by one soldier acting as a lighthouse keeper, so Major Anderson abandoned Fort Moultrie, and relocated to Fort Sumpter. In January of 1861 Governor Francis Wilkinson Pickens of South Carolina, wrote President Buchanan to surrender and hand over Fort Sumpter. Of course, they refused.
In March 1861, Brig. Gen. Beauregard took control of the forces in Charleston, and was also appointed first general officer of the new Confederacy, specifically to take command of the siege of Fort Sumpter.
On March 4, 1861, Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated and in early February the Confederate States of America was formed with Jefferson Davis as President in Montgomery, Alabama. Lincoln rejected any negotiations so as not to legitimize the Confederacy. However, Secretary of State William H. Seward, who wanted to give up Fort Sumpter for political reasons engaged in unauthorized negotiations.
On April 6, President Lincoln notified South Carolina Governor Pickens that an attempt to supply Fort Sumpter with only provisions would be made and that if successful, Lincoln would not supply men, arms and ammunition to the Fort. Lincoln did not communicate with Jefferson Davis, so President Davis ordered Beauregard to repeat the demand for Sumpter’s surrender, and if they did not, then to reduce the Fort before provisions arrived. And on April 9 the Confederate Cabinet endorsed Davis’s orders.
Beauregard dispatched aids to Anderson at Fort Sumpter with the ultimatum and Anderson refused, reportedly saying, “I shall await the first shot, and if you do not batter us to pieces, we shall be starved out in a few days.” Then, at 1 a.m. on April 12, 1861, the aides brought Anderson this message from Beauregard: ”If you will state the time which you will evacuate Fort Sumpter, and agree in the meantime that you will not use your guns against us unless ours shall be employed against Fort Sumpter, we will abstain from opening fire upon you.”
Maj. Anderson replied he would evacuate Sumpter by noon on April 15, unless he received new orders or supplies. Col. Chestnut, one of the aides considered the reply too conditional and handed a reply to Anderson at 3:20 a.m. It read: “Sir, by authority of Brigadier General Beauregard, commanding the Provisional Forces of the Confederate States, we have the honor to notify you that he will open fire of his batteries on Fort Sumpter one hour from this time.”
Anderson escorted them to their boat, shook hands and said, “If we never meet in this world again, God grant that we may meet in the next.” At 4:30 a.m. on April 12, 1861, Lt. Henry Farley, commanded by Capt. George James, fired a single 10-inch mortar round from Fort Johnson. The shell exploded over Fort Sumpter as a signal to open the general bombardment from 43 guns and mortars at Fort Moultrie, Fort Johnson, the floating battery, and Cummings Point.
Major Anderson held his fire awaiting daylight. The Union garrison formally surrendered the fort to Confederate personnel at 2:30 p.m., April 13, 1861. No one from either side was killed during the bombardment.
“Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.” — Abraham Lincoln, 1809 to 1865, 16th President of the United States, assassinated in office 4/15/1865
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
