Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — Kind of interesting how things work …

"An act of God is generally considered an act attributable to nature without human interference. For example, damage from a tornado or a lightning strike would be considered an act of God."



Tags

Load comments