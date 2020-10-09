WASHINGTON COUNTY, Idaho
With uncertainty surrounding the pandemic continuing, the Washington County Commissioners have continued working out how to handle COVID-19. During its regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 5, the commissioners convened as the Weiser Ambulance District Board to discuss revising county policy for when an ambulance district employee tests positive for COVID-19.
The move comes following a case reported by Commissioner Nate Marvin, where an employee, who was not named, was exposed to COVID-19 through contact with a family member. While the family member tested negative, the employee tested positive and has since developed mild symptoms.
According to Marvin, there is no district-specific policy as to how individual departments in the ambulance district handle positive cases.
“We’d just like to have that policy and be the same as what the county’s policy is for the ambulance district,” said Marvin. “What I’ve been doing is, if anybody shows up with any signs or symptoms, don’t come to work. They contact us if they have anything that’s related or possibly related to a COVID exposure, they go and get tested.”
Marvin said employees need to be symptom free for 48 hours before coming back in, regardless of positive or negative test.
Employees who are quarantined are paid their full salary or wage for up to 14 days, per the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Employees who must care for a family member affected by the virus are given up to 12 weeks of pay, at two-thirds of their usual pay rate. The act remains in effect through Dec. 31.
Presently the only policy the ambulance district has is guidance from a 2015 rulebook, which mainly handles cases of flu-like symptoms. Such was not accessible as of press time. Chandler and Marvin agreed having procedures in place similar to those Marvin discussed would improve the ambulance district’s handling of such cases.
As this was a discussion item, no action was taken during this meeting.
The next scheduled meeting of the Washington County Commissioners is scheduled for Oct. 12.
