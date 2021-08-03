All your favorite flavors of Buffalo chicken wings in a baked potato

What’s better than buffalo sauce and ranch dressing? Buffalo sauce, ranch and Idaho® potatoes! Give chicken wings a run for their money by making Buffalo-Ranch Loaded Idaho Baked Potatoes. Shredded chicken is smothered in a creamy combination of buffalo hot sauce, cheddar cheese and ranch, then stuffed into a hearty Idaho baked potato. Leftover cheddar cheese is sprinkled on top of each potato which are put back into the oven for an additional ten minutes, creating an ooey gooey tater.
Pro Tip: Top each potato with sliced scallions and crumbled bacon for extra pizzazz!
Ingredients
• 4 large russet Idaho® potatoes
• Olive oil
• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
• 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
• 1/2 cup Buffalo hot sauce, plus more to taste
• 1/4 cup ranch dressing, plus more for serving
• 1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided
• 4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
• 2 scallions, sliced thin
Directions
• Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and set wire rack into the baking sheet. Wash potatoes and dry completely. Prick potatoes all over with a fork and coat in olive oil. Season generously with salt and pepper. Space potatoes evenly on a wire rack and bake potatoes for 50 to 60 minutes or until tender.
• Meanwhile, season chicken with salt and pepper and place in a baking dish. Bake 20 to 25 minutes alongside potatoes until internal temperature reaches 165°F.
• Let chicken cool slightly, then shred with two forks.
• Transfer to mixing bowl. Pour Buffalo hot sauce and ranch dressing over chicken and toss to combine. Add more buffalo hot sauce, to taste. Add 1 cup cheddar cheese and stir to combine.
Remove potatoes from the oven and carefully cut a slice down the middle, keeping the bottoms attached. Carefully split potatoes partially open and use forks to fluff the interior. Top potatoes with chicken mixture and remaining cheese. Return to oven and bake additional 10 minutes, until cheese is melted.
• Top potatoes with additional ranch dressing and garnish with bacon and scallions.
