Alias Brass was founded in 2013 and includes Natalie Higgins, Jonathan Bhatia, Timothy Dueppen, Clayton Maddox and Timothy Tesh. The band will perform at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Feb. 17 and tickets are on sale now.
ONTARIO — The third concert in the 2022-23 season for Community Concerts of Treasure Valley is this month. It will feature five college educators from across the nation who together make up Alias Brass Company. Their performances comprise "standards and original compositions, along with concepts that blend virtuosic musicianship with a high level of entertainment," according to a news release from Community Concerts.
The nonprofit is hosting the group along with Four Rivers Cultural Center, where the performance will unfold at the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Feb. 17.
From Baroque and Classical, to Jazz and Pop, the Alias Brass Company’s shows are “a sure-fire hit; chamber music of the future with something for everyone,” reads the release.
The band was founded in 2013 and includes Natalie Higgins, Jonathan Bhatia, Timothy Dueppen, Clayton Maddox and Timothy Tesh.
Their shows are described as having artistic range and taking "audiences on an emotional journey by combining diverse elements of classical music, modern pop-culture, and all things in between to create an experience that is both engaging and exciting."
The ensemble performs in North and South America has been critically acclaimed "for being captivating, diverse and innovative," according to the release.
The group presents "works that represent a variety of global styles, genders and cultures" and "creates a gateway into classical music for future musicians and music lovers, alike."
The members champion music education and are dedicated "to inspiring the next generation through wide-reaching and relevant workshops for young audiences."
As such, it provides clinics at schools, as well as master classes and demonstrations.
The group has also performed at such venues as the Banff Centre for the Arts Summer Music Concert Series and the International Horn Symposium in Natal, Brazil. They also have been highlighted as featured artists at the International Trumpet Guild Conference and awarded professional residencies at the Rafael Mendez Brass Institute in Denver and the Banff Centre for the Arts in Canada. The ensemble has performed countless concerts throughout the United States and Canada, touring extensively in such areas as the Pacific Northwest, Midwest, Texas, Georgia, California and Missouri on such concert series as the Singletary Center Concert Series and Trinity Concert Series among others. Additionally, they have performed and given master classes across the U.S., as performers on the Allied Concert Services roster.
Comments from people who have seen the concerts have included "It wasn’t just great music. It was an entertainment extravaganza!" and “A sure fire hit; chamber music of the future with something for everyone," along with "engaging, energizing and entertaining."
Following Alias Brass, two concerts remain in the 2022-23 series. Empire Trio will present the best of Broadway tunes on March 18, followed by The Black Market Trust, an L.A.-based traditional pop/vocal jazz group on April 27.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and are available in advance at Dorsey Music/Ontario or at the gift shop at the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. Individual concert tickets are available on Eventbrite through Community Concerts of Treasure Valley's similarly named Facebook page.
Tickets and punch-cards will also be available at the door.
In order for a "safe and uninterrupted concert season, masks and social distancing will be available at the venue," reads the release.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.