Alias Brass, which features five college music educators, on stage Feb. 17

Alias Brass was founded in 2013 and includes Natalie Higgins, Jonathan Bhatia, Timothy Dueppen, Clayton Maddox and Timothy Tesh. The band will perform at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Feb. 17 and tickets are on sale now.

ONTARIO — The third concert in the 2022-23 season for Community Concerts of Treasure Valley is this month. It will feature five college educators from across the nation who together make up Alias Brass Company. Their performances comprise "standards and original compositions, along with concepts that blend virtuosic musicianship with a high level of entertainment," according to a news release from Community Concerts.

The nonprofit is hosting the group along with Four Rivers Cultural Center, where the performance will unfold at the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Feb. 17.



