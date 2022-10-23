Alameda student pens winning essay for parade theme

Alameda Elementary student Aurora Corona pauses for a photo with school and chamber officials, for writing the winning essay selecting the theme for this year’s Winter Wonderland Parade. Pictured are her teacher Cindi Herren, Aurora, Principal Andrea Buchholz and Ontario Area Chamber CEO/President John Breidenbach.
ONTARIO — The theme for this year’s Winter Wonderland Parade on Dec. 3 is Santa’s Elves, with a student from Alameda Elementary penning the winning essay, which put Santa’s Elves as the theme.
The parade is put on annually by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce.
As the winner, Aurora Corona will be the Jr Grand Marshall of the parade.
Her essay, titled Santa’s Elves, follows.
“I think the theme to this year's Winter Wonderland Parade should be about Santa's Elves. I have many wonderful ideas about Santa's Elves.
“First, there should be elves working on the floats. On the float the elves should have different colored uniforms. With matching colored hats. But on one float the elves are looking at the kids opening their presents.
“Next, the elves are helping Mrs.Claus bake the cookies for Santa. On that float they should put Santa eating his cookies and milk and getting his sled and 7 reindeers ready for take off! The elves help Santa with the reindeers and the presents.
“Finally, two elves are on Santa's sled with all the reindeer and presents. All the reindeer, presents, elves, and Santa are ready for take off. On the float there should be confetti cannons, but instead of confetti there should be little elves stuffed animals shooting out at people as they are catching them.
“Santa's Elves would be a great float for the Winter Wonderland! I added many details and hope you enjoy it."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.