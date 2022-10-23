Alameda student pens winning essay for parade theme

Alameda Elementary student Aurora Corona pauses for a photo with school and chamber officials, for writing the winning essay selecting the theme for this year’s Winter Wonderland Parade. Pictured are her teacher Cindi Herren, Aurora, Principal Andrea Buchholz and Ontario Area Chamber CEO/President John Breidenbach.

 Photo courtesy of Dawn Talbott

ONTARIO — The theme for this year’s Winter Wonderland Parade on Dec. 3 is Santa’s Elves, with a student from Alameda Elementary penning the winning essay, which put Santa’s Elves as the theme.

The parade is put on annually by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce.



