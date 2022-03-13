Purchase Access

ONTARIO Every month, Aiken Elementary School officials put the spotlight on a different character trait.

During the month of February, students have been busy learning about “integrity.” Aiken students have been learning what integrity is and what it means to show integrity in school, home and our community.

Our teachers and staff look for students that have continually demonstrated integrity during the month of February.

For the month of February, Ontario School Board Chairman Tom Greco helped present monthly awards.

Following are a few of the Aiken Elementary students, who demonstrated integrity in the month of February.

Kindergarten

• David Day and Isabella Larios-Arreola in Mayra Pelayo’s class; and

• Andres Martinez and Dakottah Tengs, in Justine Segura’s class.

First Grade

• Tatiana Beltran and Francisco Tovanche, in Missy Chambers’ class; and

• Sofia Ponce-Vera and Sarahi Ortega Urbano, in Kelly Grindle’s class.

Second Grade

• Mari Almaraz and Izamar Santiago, in Mindy Shrum’s class; and

• Aislinn Dominguez Cuna and Owen Miramontes, in Sara Lee’s class.

Third Grade

• Malikai Hernandez and Bianca Leyva, in Amanda Evans’ class; and

• Angel Ramirez Cid and Everett Fuhrmann in Mollie Weiss’ class.

Fourth Grade

• Andres Ramirez-Soto and Tehya Suitter, in Candace Zugner’s class; and

• Emily Bruffett and Andrew Clark, in Patty Eidson’s class.

Fifth Grade

• Lily Madron and Chase Loscalzo, in Jennifer Johnson’s class; and

• Austin Hardin and Eliana Sierra, in Heidi Cooper’s class.

