Kindergarteners from Mayra Pelayo’s class, Nicholas Milburn and Isabella Larios-Arreola, pause for a photo with Ontario School District Board of Directors member Matt Stringer, who is pictured presenting awards to each group of students in the accompanying photos.
Kindergarteners from Justine Segura’s class Antonio Garza, Eizley Silveira, Tobey Huddleston (Aiken Elementary Principal) pause for a photo with Ontario School District Board of Directors member Matt Stringer.
First graders from Missy Chambers’ class Andrew Parras, Noah Martinez and Tobey Huddleston (Aiken Elementary Principal), pause for a photo with Ontario School District Board of Directors member Matt Stringer.
Second graders from Sara Lee’s class Adrian Garza-Lopez, Ahveyah Carrasco and Tobey Huddleston (Aiken Elementary Principal), pause for a photo with Ontario School District Board of Directors member Matt Stringer.
Third graders from Mollie Weiss’ class Layla Rico, Aleciram Canedo Cazares, pause for a photo with Mollie Weiss, Tobey Huddleston (Aiken Elementary Principal)and Ontario School District Board of Directors member Matt Stringer.
Kindergarteners from Mayra Pelayo’s class, Nicholas Milburn and Isabella Larios-Arreola, pause for a photo with Ontario School District Board of Directors member Matt Stringer, who is pictured presenting awards to each group of students in the accompanying photos.
PHOTOS Courtesy of Ontario School District
Kindergarteners from Justine Segura’s class Antonio Garza, Eizley Silveira, Tobey Huddleston (Aiken Elementary Principal) pause for a photo with Ontario School District Board of Directors member Matt Stringer.
Courtesy of Ontario School District
First graders from Missy Chambers’ class Andrew Parras, Noah Martinez and Tobey Huddleston (Aiken Elementary Principal), pause for a photo with Ontario School District Board of Directors member Matt Stringer.
Courtesy of Ontario School District
First graders from Kelly Grindle’s class Johnathon Mair and Mia Gordillo pause for a photo with Ontario School District Board of Directors member Matt Stringer.
Courtesy of Ontario School District
Second graders from Mindy Shrum’s class Liam Quintero and Hailey Grothaus pause for a photo with Ontario School District Board of Directors member Matt Stringer.
Courtesy of Ontario School District
Second graders from Sara Lee’s class Adrian Garza-Lopez, Ahveyah Carrasco and Tobey Huddleston (Aiken Elementary Principal), pause for a photo with Ontario School District Board of Directors member Matt Stringer.
Courtesy of Ontario School District
Third graders from Mandee Evans’ class Julian Kygar and Esperanza Almaraz, pause for a photo with Ontario School District Board of Directors member Matt Stringer.
Courtesy of Ontario School District
Third graders from Mollie Weiss’ class Layla Rico, Aleciram Canedo Cazares, pause for a photo with Mollie Weiss, Tobey Huddleston (Aiken Elementary Principal)and Ontario School District Board of Directors member Matt Stringer.
Courtesy of Ontario School District
Fourth graders from Patty Eidson’s class Aaliyah Parra and Buddy Madron pause to take a photo with Patty Eidson with Ontario School District Board of Directors member Matt Stringer.
Courtesy of Ontario School District
Fifth graders from Jennifer Johnson's class Jacob Rodriguez-Lopez, Chase Loscalzo take a photo with Jennifer Johnson and Ontario School District Board of Directors member Matt Stringer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.