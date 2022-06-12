ONTARIO — Every month, leaders at Aiken Elementary focus on a different character trait. During the month of May and June, students were busy learning about what leadership is and what it means to be a good citizen in school, home and our community.
Teachers and staff look for students who have continually demonstrated leadership and good citizenship behaviors during that time. For those students recently recognized, Olivia Edmunson, school counselor, expressed gratitude to Ontario Mayor Riley Hill, Erika Hernandez, Nubia Gonzalez and Carmen Hernandez for helping deliver awards.
Following are a few of the Aiken Elementary students, who have demonstrated leadership and good citizenship behavior in the month of May and June.
Kindergarten
Mayra Pelayo’s Class: Jackson Brown, McKenna Apodaca, Wyatt Enyeart and Allison Parker
Justine Segura’s Class: Yasmin Diaz-Cid, Evalynn Hardman, Jackson Zugner and Alexis Carbajal
First Grade
Missy Chambers’ Class: Hector Carvajal, Mya Simmons, Noah Martinez and Jesus Villareal
Kelly Grindle’s Class: Zavion Gonzalez, Sofia Ponce-Vera, Sawyer Apodaca and Sofia Ponce-Vera
Second Grade
Mindy Shrum’s Class: Mercer Thornfeldt, Capri Anderson, Natalie Conchas and Izamar Santiago
Sara Lee’s Class: Rebecca Zugner, Owen Miramontes, America Castro Silva and Josea Carrasco
