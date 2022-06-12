Purchase Access

ONTARIO — Every month, leaders at Aiken Elementary focus on a different character trait. During the month of May and June, students were busy learning about what leadership is and what it means to be a good citizen in school, home and our community.

Teachers and staff look for students who have continually demonstrated leadership and good citizenship behaviors during that time. For those students recently recognized, Olivia Edmunson, school counselor, expressed gratitude to Ontario Mayor Riley Hill, Erika Hernandez, Nubia Gonzalez and Carmen Hernandez for helping deliver awards.

Following are a few of the Aiken Elementary students, who have demonstrated leadership and good citizenship behavior in the month of May and June.

Kindergarten

Mayra Pelayo’s Class: Jackson Brown, McKenna Apodaca, Wyatt Enyeart and Allison Parker

Justine Segura’s Class: Yasmin Diaz-Cid, Evalynn Hardman, Jackson Zugner and Alexis Carbajal

First Grade

Missy Chambers’ Class: Hector Carvajal, Mya Simmons, Noah Martinez and Jesus Villareal

Kelly Grindle’s Class: Zavion Gonzalez, Sofia Ponce-Vera, Sawyer Apodaca and Sofia Ponce-Vera

Second Grade

Mindy Shrum’s Class: Mercer Thornfeldt, Capri Anderson, Natalie Conchas and Izamar Santiago

Sara Lee’s Class: Rebecca Zugner, Owen Miramontes, America Castro Silva and Josea Carrasco

Third Grade

Amanda Evans’ Class: Caleb Clark, Esperanza Almaraz, Agustin Esquivel and Natalia Ruvalcaba

Mollie Weiss’ Class: Ivory Carrasco, Taylor Villanueva, Angel Ramirez, Camila Toledo and Layla Rico

Fourth Grade

Candace Zugner’s Class: Isaiah Day, Ruby Martinez, Jose Galan and Melina Oviedo

Patty Eidson’s Class: Aislee Mejia, Buddy Madron, Maryauna Cervantes, Sophie Carbajal, Maleah Hust and Kyrie Garza

Fifth Grade

Jennifer Johnson’s Class: Knox Warner, Chase Loscalzo, Alexis Roldan, Martin Guzman-Roman and Leonidas Garcia

Heidi Cooper’s Class: Natalia Larios-Arreola, Taylor Heninger, Jacalyn Mitchell and Neily Vasquez-Dominguez



