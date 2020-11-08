Sitting around the coffee table at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida we were discussing the election. Strange that the subject came up but the conversation was interesting that it did not consider the merits or demerits of the ones that won or lost. What did come into the conversation was the greatness of our nation and the fact that some of us fought for the rights that we have and the fact that our country has the most free and open of elections of any around the world.
What came up next was the fact that we, each and every one of us has input if we wish. We are able to run, if we wish. We are able to call, text, write, e-mail or tweet most of our elected officials and actually get a reply, not always the one we want — but a reply most of the time. We have the ear of many that we send to Washington D.C., our state officials and even close contact with our county and city/town elected officials. All of this is not what you find around the world to be the case.
We did note that some veterans and family members, as well as some citizens we hear complain that they are not heard or their vote does not count and most of the time they have not made an effort or not voted. Those once rejected or ignored by someone they reached out to have stopped trying, and so have given up.
Our Nation is comprised of the melting pot of the world and with that comes a responsibility to understand that a great idea from one might be a disaster to another. Juggling of all of that becomes a challenge for those we elect to represent us, from the president, Congress, state, county and our local folks.
It is like returning to where you grew up, finding out that the town and community has changed considerably. The neighbors are not what you left. Some of the pieces are there but the feeling, demographics and pace has changed. The neighborhood is different and for those who are living there now is the new normal for that place called home.
We have been through a lot this last year or so and as our discussion continued, the fact is: we (veterans) have been fighting for our benefits in one way or another no matter what administration was in there. At times we know that things are going to change for the better, because that is what we are told by one person or another that has asked us for their support. Then as time goes on Congress passes another bill that looks good on the surface or an executive order is enacted and we see that the results are not exactly what we thought they would be because of the constant bickering of political rhetoric and the interpretation of whatever the bill or executive order actually says. Then there is the money. Then after all the celebration we end up back at score one.
Sometimes I think we are on a roller-coaster ride of extreme highs and lows and wonder if there are politicians that have the power to do what they say or is it a game of ‘Whac-a-mole,’ where the successful completion of something just yields another challenge popping up somewhere else.
After saying what I just did I really have hope for our veterans and families because as I look around our community and listen to the what is coming out of Washington D.C., we might see some light at the end of the tunnel. Our coffee clutch has hope but also knows what reality is and is willing to continue the fight because if we stop the alternative is not an option.
Our discussion shifted to “Veterans Day,” a day that our nation pulls together and celebrates those of us that have served, are serving and the events that occur on this day. They ALL agreed that the folks celebrating are the core of America, knowing the meaning of the sacrifices we have endured and are enduring today. They also reflect on the ones that do nothing to recognize the service to our Nation. I hope that if you have read this column you obviously are one that holds our military service in high regard Thank You.
“Just because you do not take an interest in politics, doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you” — Pericles (ca. 495 BC – 429 BC, a Greek and influential and important leader of Athens during the Athenian Golden Age).
