ADRIAN — The Malheur Local Community Advisory Council continues its spring into wellness tour at the Adrian High School from 3 to 7 p.m. March 12.
The event is open to the public and is at 305 Owyhee St., Adrian.
To register, visit http://bit.ly/2H2DkeF.
