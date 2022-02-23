Each legislative session, we ask educators and community leaders in House District 60 to nominate students who stand out for their accomplishments, character, and service, and commitment to personal excellence. We are highlighting them each week with a courtesy on the House floor, in our newsletters, and on social media. People can watch the House floor courtesies at https://bit.ly/3p7RKjV.
Following is more information on last week’s House 60 Student Spotlight Adrian High School Senior Conley Martin:
Conley Martin, a senior at Adrian high school, is an all-around accomplished student.
Conley is an outstanding athlete, a four-time letterman in three sports; football, basketball, and track, and field.
He is a two-time state champion in football, winning state player of the year in 2019 and 2021.
At the 2020 1A state track championships, he was the champion in the 100m, the 400m, and the 4x100m relay. His athletic career is just beginning.
He is very active in FFA, serving as an officer, and is also currently a representative in the Adrian Student Body Association.
On top of this, he has managed to maintain a 4.0 GPA and is on track to be a co-valedictorian.
He furthers his academic capacity by taking dual credit courses such as Writing 121/122 and Math 111/112.
He has also taken some classes such as Engineering in our Computer Science program.
Outside of school, Conley is a great family member. He supports his younger siblings and their ventures, while also maintaining [the] demands of running a farm with his father.
He is an avid hunter and true conservationist. Conley’s ability to lead and succeed are an outstanding representation of what Eastern Oregon values are.
