ADRIAN — Adrian will be home to this season’s first market to open in Malheur County, with a planned opening day of June 5. The Adrian Community Market will be back for its third season beginning June 5, with vendors offering an assortment of wares, such as fresh produce, canned and baked foods, handcrafted arts and other goods.
A post on the market’s Facebook page states that criteria for Gov. Kate Brown’s Phase 1 reopening will be met.
“If you’ve been lamenting the loss of rodeos, graduations and so many things, you’ll be thrilled to know that the Adrian Community Market meets the criteria for Governor Brown’s Phase I reopening, and we’ll be back in our favorite tiny park for 2020.”
Due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, vendors will be taking safety measures due to the novel coronavirus
“Our vendors will practice safety and social distancing regulations,” reads the post.
The market will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. the first and third Friday of every month, as well as on special occasions to coincide with events in town. In past years, those have included the Adrian Fourth of July Celebration, the Chili Cook-Off and Car Show in September, and the Christmas tree lighting and live Nativity in December.
There is still space available for vendors. For information about that, contact Heidi Purnell at (208) 709-1391.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.