ONTARIO — Friends of the Owyhee, a nonprofit organization promoting conservation advocacy, stewardship and responsible recreation in the Owyhee region of Oregon, Idaho and Nevada, has a lot of offerings during the month of May.
Information follows. Registration is required for each of these events.
Weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays
Youth activities: Nature Explorers with Ontario Recreation District
Nature Explorers aims to inspire use of City of Ontario parks, engage local youth in parks and nature, and enhance their knowledge of the natural world. Once a week through the month of May, parents/guardians will drop off their child at a park in Ontario at 4 p.m. From 4 to 5:15 p.m., the group will go through a lesson and games geared towards learning about science and nature. The session will finish off with a snack. This program on Mondays is for ages 4 to 10, and on Wednesdays is for ages 11 to 14. Sign up online at https://bit.ly/Nature_Expl.
May 7 – Volunteer opportunity: Highway 95 clean-up
Busy highways, such as Highway 95 see a lot of traffic, and therefore a lot of litter, unfortunately. Join Friends of the Owyhee for a roadside clean-up to keep all that garbage from affecting our public lands. Volunteers will meet at the border of Oregon and Idaho about 20 miles from Jordan Valley and clean 2 miles in Oregon and 2 miles in Idaho. Sign up online at https://bit.ly/May_stewards.
May 18 – Free webinar: Stargazing & Natural Night Skies
Stargazing is a fun, all-ages, and life-long activity. It’s even more incredible when you live in a spectacularly dark place like the Owyhee. Join this free webinar to learn the basics of stargazing, the importance of natural night skies, and how to spot the five visible planets: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. These planets will be visible in June, so learn how to spot them now! Sign up online at https://bit.ly/May_stargazing.
May 31 – Free class: Orienteering 101 with Ontario Recreation District
Get the practical experience you need to confidently navigate with nothing more than a compass and a map! In this two-hour class, we will cover the basics of using a navigation compass to accurately navigate. Then, we’ll test your skills in the Lower Owyhee Canyon. This class is appropriate for ages 12+ and anyone that would like more confidence in navigation. The program is designed for you to take one class and one practicum; you must take an evening class to participate in the practicum. Sign up online at https://bit.ly/orienteering_101.
