NYSSA — Nyssa Senior Center is hosting a dance on Saturday with live music by the Dale Borge Band. The dance will be from 6 to 9 p.m. and the cost if $5 plus a potluck dish of finger foods or dessert.On Nov. 9, Community in Action will be offering appointments at the center for energy assistance. Schedule an appointment by phoning (541) 889-9555, then 0.A fundraiser yard sale and bake sale is planned for Nov. 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. It will feature some of the usual items, as well as holiday decor and gifts.Bingo is at 10a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, followed by lunch.Memberships are due for next year and are only $5 per year.The center is at 316 Good Ave.For more information, phone (541) 372-5660.
