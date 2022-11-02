NYSSA — Nyssa Senior Center is hosting a dance on Saturday with live music by the Dale Borge Band. The dance will be from 6 to 9 p.m. and the cost if $5 plus a potluck dish of finger foods or dessert.

On Nov. 9, Community in Action will be offering appointments at the center for energy assistance. Schedule an appointment by phoning (541) 889-9555, then 0.



