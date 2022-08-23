JORDAN VALLEY — Integra DeLamar held its second annual DeLamar Day on Friday. It was a community event for family and friends to gather and celebrate their mining history and talk about the future of the project site.
More than 30 people from around Jordan Valley, some having driven from as far away as the Nampa and Homedale areas, joined two tours of the project site. Integra Chief Operations Officer Tim Arnold and retired employee and current project consultant Kim Richardson discussed the status of the site and what could be expected in the next few years.
DeLamar Day continued into the evening, where roughly 200 people joined in the celebration for an Integra hosted community dinner and dessert that support the Jordan Valley High School and Skinners Rockhouse. The evening would not have been complete without the first ever Integra goat roping, that had the young and old at heart joining in the celebration each hoping to get their hands on the coveted belt buckle.
“DeLamar Day is to show our appreciation for the community, while providing a great fundraising opportunity that comes from our strong relationship with the high school. We love being a part of the fabric of the community and we value how the people of Malheur and Owyhee Counties have accepted us with open arms,” said Emily Hendrickson, Integra Community Affairs Manager. “We look forward to many more years of DeLamar Day celebrations. This year nearly doubled in size and hope to see it grow even more.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.