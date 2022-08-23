Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

JORDAN VALLEY — Integra DeLamar held its second annual DeLamar Day on Friday. It was a community event for family and friends to gather and celebrate their mining history and talk about the future of the project site.

More than 30 people from around Jordan Valley, some having driven from as far away as the Nampa and Homedale areas, joined two tours of the project site. Integra Chief Operations Officer Tim Arnold and retired employee and current project consultant Kim Richardson discussed the status of the site and what could be expected in the next few years. 



Load comments