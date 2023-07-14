BOISE — Next week is Rural Road Safety Awareness Week, a reminder from AAA and its traffic safety partners to drive carefully, even in wide-open spaces away from heavy traffic.

“According to the Federal Highway Administration, about a third of all vehicle miles are traveled on rural roads, yet they represent nearly half of all crash deaths. Emergency services may have a hard time reaching crash victims in some remote areas, which further underscores the need for caution,” said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Even if there aren’t a lot of other cars on the road, you can never take a break from safety.”



