AAA predicts holiday travel to drop nearly 30%

COVID-19 is again putting a freeze on travel for the Christmas-New Years holiday but millions will still make the decision to travel. However, it is expected to be lighter than previous years.
AAA, in its holiday travel forecast, is projecting a 29% decrease in travel this year over 2019 due to the pandemic, meaning about about 75% of Americans plan to stay home.
However, the agency predicts more than 84 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday travel period, Dec. 23 to Jan. 3
About 475,000 Idahoans are expected to travel, down from more than 600,000 last year, according to AAA Idaho, and about 96% will be on the roads.
“We all would have liked some holiday cheer to cap off a very challenging year, but unfortunately the pandemic has handed us a collective lump of coal,” said Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho public affairs director. “Our holiday prediction is really a continuation of what we saw at Thanksgiving, with a smaller number of travelers making last-minute plans for family gatherings and many ultimately deciding to put those plans on hold.”
The wait-and-see approach to holiday travel is common in Oregon now, too.
“The year-end holidays are normally a time when people take vacations, venturing out on longer trips and traveling greater distances compared to Thanksgiving, says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA in Portland. “With COVID-19 cases steadily increases this month, many will make last-minute decisions not to follow through with travel plans, which was the trend during the lead up to Thanksgiving.”
About 1 million Oregonians are expected to travel by car. This is down about 25% from 2019, but going by car is replacing travel by plane, train or bus because of the flexibility a car provides, Dodds said, adding that fuel prices are lower.
AAA is predicting that air travel volume will be down 60% over 2019, the first decline since 2011 and lowest air travel volume since 2009.
Air travels should be aware that in-flight-amenities, including food and beverages may not be available, and they may not be available at the airport, AAA advises.
For those who make the decision to travel for the holiday, AAA says it is important to know the risks involved and keep themselves and others safe. They should be aware of travel restrictions and including testing requirements and quarantine orders.
“Traveling during the pandemic requires you to plan ahead before leaving home,” said Dodds. “Make sure to check with state and local authorities along your route to learn about any guide and restrictions.
“Book any lodging and activities in advance, since many are limiting compact, and plan where you’ll stop for food, gasoline and EV charging along the way,” Dodds said.
Click on AAA.com/covid for COVID-19 travel information and AAA.com/covidmap for the latest travel restrictions.
