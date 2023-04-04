3 tablespoons (1/2 of a 3-ounce box) strawberry, lime, or lemon gelatin dessert mix
12 licorice twists (8-inches each)
1/2 cup shredded or flaked sweetened coconut
Green food color, or color of choice
Small candy-coated chocolate eggs or jellybeans
Equipment needed: 12-cup muffin pan
Directions
Spray a large mixing bowl lightly with cooking spray and place popcorn inside.
In a medium saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Stir in marshmallows and gelatin dessert powder until marshmallows are melted and mixture is smooth. Pour over popcorn and mix well until coated.
Spray hands with cooking spray and press firmly to form into 12 balls. Press each popcorn ball into well of muffin tin. Press firmly into muffin pan with the back of a spoon to form base of basket. Bend and press a licorice twist firmly into both sides of each basket. (If licorice seems thick, peel 2-3 strings from each piece).
Place coconut into re-sealable plastic sandwich bag. Sprinkle a drop of food color onto coconut and seal bag. Press bag to distribute color evenly. Sprinkle about 1 teaspoon of coconut onto each basket. Place a few candy eggs into each basket. Allow basket to set about 1 hour before gently removing baskets from muffin pan. (Removal can be made easier with the tip of a small knife applied to pan edge).
Serve immediately or wrap individually in plastic wrap for storage. Add a ribbon tie to plastic wrap as a decorative closure.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.