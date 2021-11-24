For Veterans Day, Ron Verini and Charlene Pelland of Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida present a handmade quilt to Ernest and Mary Ballou, of Nyssa. Pictured, front row from left, are Hailie Ballou, Kaleb Ballou and Alycia VanMeter. In the second row, from left, are Verini, Mary Ballou, Pelland, Ernest Ballou and Adam VanMeter. In the third row from left, are Goldie Roe, Donald Ballou Sr., Donald Ballou Jr. and Lori Ballou.
ONTARIO — Family and Friends gathered at the house of Ernest and Mary Ballou as members from Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida presented to them a homemade Patriotic quilt made by Karen Lloyd, a Registered Nurse from St. Luke’s.
Ernest served in the Korean War and received 3 purple hearts. Mary served as President of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary in Ontario for 26 years and is responsible getting benefits for 2,300 Veterans.
Ernest and Mary met on a Monday and got married on the following Saturday. They have been married for 69 years. Mary will be 91 in January and Ernie will be 91 in June.
“Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida was honored to present this beautiful quilt to two people who have served and honored our county most of their lives,” reads a news release. “We wish them warmth and love for all the years to come!”
